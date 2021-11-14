Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.66 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

