Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. 13,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,611. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

