Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $407.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 1,061,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

