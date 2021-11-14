Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.75 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 3,685,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.