Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the lowest is $989.68 million. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $16.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

XPO stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

