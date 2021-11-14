Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,198 shares of company stock worth $9,884,663. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 1,171,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,416. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

