Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 252,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cabot by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cabot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

