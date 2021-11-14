Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. 35,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Civeo has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,777 shares of company stock worth $3,514,901. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

