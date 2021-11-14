Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 2,157,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.89.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
