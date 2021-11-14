Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $41.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $39.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 2,157,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.