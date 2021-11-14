Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. NCR posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 447,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. NCR has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

