Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $257.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.12 million and the lowest is $256.36 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $1,683,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 36.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 233.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

