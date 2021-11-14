Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

WMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 7,198,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,712. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.