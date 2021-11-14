Analysts Expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to report sales of $66.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year sales of $274.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $319.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vintage Wine Estates.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

VWE opened at 11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 8.88 and a 1 year high of 13.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $121,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.