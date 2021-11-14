Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.53. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. 2,567,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,126. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

