Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xencor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

