Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $131.87 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $73.44 and a one year high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.