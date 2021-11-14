Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $180.88

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.57.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.74. 392,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,803. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

