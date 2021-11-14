Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $296.80

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 99.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.52. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

