Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $296.80

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th.
In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock valued at $76,254,835 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:BILL traded up $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.52. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
