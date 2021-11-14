Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $30.90

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 1,779,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

