Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT at $13.36

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

