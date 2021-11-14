Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $24.56

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 17,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,581. The stock has a market cap of $469.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

