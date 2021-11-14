Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $135.89

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 451,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

