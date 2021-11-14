Analyzing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EnerSys and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.15 $143.37 million $3.50 22.95 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnerSys and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

EnerSys beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.