Andrea Petro Acquires 2,300 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

