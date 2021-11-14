Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KDNY opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

