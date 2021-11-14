Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

