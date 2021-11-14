AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.11 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $781,382.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,167,389 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

