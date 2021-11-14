Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.02. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,633.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.34.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.