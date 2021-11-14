Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Hits $70.88 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and $6.45 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00148119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00494070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.