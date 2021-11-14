AppHarvest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AppHarvest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

APPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 62.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 38.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

