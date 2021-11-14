Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 128.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.