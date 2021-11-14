Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,395,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.