Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 704,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,444. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

