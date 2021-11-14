Applied UV (AUVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, analysts expect Applied UV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AUVI stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
