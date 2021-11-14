AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 17,165 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

