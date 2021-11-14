AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Rambus stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.