AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,259 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $129.99 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,678. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

