ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nov 14th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

