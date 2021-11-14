Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of ARCT opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

