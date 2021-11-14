Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.