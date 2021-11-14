Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.18. 6,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 685,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $10,035,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

