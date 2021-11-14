AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 607 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $17,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62.
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $856,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.