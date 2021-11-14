AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 607 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $17,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $856,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

