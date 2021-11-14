AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMK. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.