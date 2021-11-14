AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMK. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
