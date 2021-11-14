Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 5,936 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $163,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $911.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AC shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

