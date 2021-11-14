Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.54. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

