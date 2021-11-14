Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Assura has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.