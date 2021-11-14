Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

AML stock opened at GBX 1,667.50 ($21.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,802.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,900.83.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

