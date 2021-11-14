AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $58.80. 14,151,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

