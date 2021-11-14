ATB Capital Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$103.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.33.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.70. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$99.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

