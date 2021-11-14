Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,090 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Athenex worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $2.06 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $208,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

